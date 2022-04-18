Twenty Towns
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities in Indiana said they were investigating the death of a young boy whose body was found in a wooded area in the southern end of the state.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Cary Huls said on Sunday that the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found Saturday night in Washington County by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area.

Huls said the agency does not know the name of the boy, saying the body is that of a Black boy who is 4 feet tall, has a slim build and has short hair.

Huls declined to give any details, such as the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found in what he described as a “heavily wooded” area not far from a roadway. He did say it appeared the child died within the last week.

He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.

“There’s somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come,” Huls said. “There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

