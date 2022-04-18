Cherry Blossom festival returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cherry Blossom season is in full bloom, and the Wooster Square Festival springs up this Sunday in New Haven.

“It’s beautiful just amazing when they drop on the floor too it looks like petals like snow, it’s nice it’s very nice to see them,” said Christina Haggerty of Hampton.

These delicate blossoms only last for a short amount of time.

“They’re already at full peak they last about 10 days total depending on weather we’re probably at day 6 or 7 now so the weather won’t be helpful but the weather the rest of the week is supposed to be very nice,” said Cheryl Szczarba, co-chair of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

“Hard to predict when they’re going to pop it depends on the weather but usually mid-April,” said Sarah Greenblatt, co-chair of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

72 Yoshimo Japanese Cherry Blossom trees were planted in 1973 in New Haven.

Every year there is a festival right around mid-April.

The past two years it didn’t happen due to the pandemic but now it’s back.

“This year we’re bringing back a celebration. We’re going to have your concerts with local bands and food trucks and we’re encouraging everyone to come picnic in the park and enjoy the cherry blossoms which we hope will still be standing.”

Officials say it will be a beautiful sight to see.

“Generally when they come down it’s pretty windy so we are expecting a storm tonight so it will be a little hiccup in our plans for Sunday but we’re hoping that there will still be some strong blossoms here for Sunday afternoon.”

The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

