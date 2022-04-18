COVID-19 cases on the rise in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has recorded over 4,000 positive COVID-19 tests in the past week.

This is the most in a seven-day period since early March.

Doctors believe the true number is larger.

This is because of at-home COVID tests.

The good news is these tests are convenient, but the news is not so good when it comes to tracking.

“It is true and the downside of that is we don’t necessarily have an accurate count but this is not any different from every respiratory virus that has existed in human kind since the beginning. There are a lot of respiratory viruses people don’t even test for,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Infectious Disease Specialist at Hartford HealthCare.

Wu says while we are undercounting cases to a certain extent, the real numbers we need to pay close attention to are the hospitalization and death rates.

