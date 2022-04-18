COVID anti-viral meds now available at CT Stop & Shops

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Stop & Shop said it is now offering two federally authorized COVID-19 anti-viral medications at its Connecticut pharmacies.

Paxlovid is available at all of its pharmacies and Molnupiravir will be available at select locations in the state.

The drugs are available at no cost with a valid prescription from a healthcare provider, according to Stop & Shop.

Additionally, the franchise said its trained pharmacists are authorized to administer second COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients per the CDC’s latest recommendations regarding additional boosters.

The COVID-19 anti-viral medication Molnupiravir can be prescribed to those 18 and older, while Paxlovid is authorized for use by adults and children ages 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds. Availability of the anti-viral oral prescription will vary by store. Once prescribed, Stop & Shop encouraged the infected individual to stay home and send a trusted family member or friend to pick up the prescription. For everyone’s health and safety, Stop & Shop said its associates will also be available to deliver the prescription to customers’ vehicles via curbside delivery in the stores’ parking lot.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the COVID anti-viral prescriptions are for the treatment of COVID-19 in those who are at higher risk of developing more severe outcomes of COVID-19. The FDA added that the anti-virals are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved over the past two years, Stop & Shop Pharmacy has provided our customers and communities with convenient and safe ways to protect their families and loved ones,” said Katie Thornell, director of pharmacy operations at Stop & Shop. “By now offering COVID-19 anti-virals, as well as second boosters to eligible customers, we look forward to helping more community members defend themselves and their families against COVID-19 and its evolving variants.”

Stop & Shop pharmacies said they have also partnered with the federal government to distribute over the counter, self-administered, rapid COVID-19 tests to eligible Medicare Part B recipients at no cost.

The franchise said customers should bring their Medicare Part B red-white-and blue card to the pharmacy when receiving the at-home tests at their local Stop & Shop Pharmacy. Medicare Part B recipients are also eligible to receive up to eight rapid tests per calendar month at no cost. Stop & Shop will also administer the CDC authorized second COVID-19 booster to eligible customers, including those aged 50+ and those considered immunocompromised by the CDC, at all 230 pharmacies along the East Coast, including all locations in Connecticut. Stop & Shop continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 5+.

Availability varies by store and customers are encouraged to visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.