Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Some pastors in Detroit spent the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar by easing their congregation’s pain at the pump.

The religious and community leaders were filling up gas tanks instead of Easter baskets.

In service to their community, they provided $6,000 worth of gas in 10-gallon increments to dozens of motorists in need.

In addition to filling up the cars, the pastors offered prayers for safe travel.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a peaceful protest.
Officer punches protestor at peaceful protest
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
rain total by Tuesday morning
Technical Discussion: Frosty this morning in spots, then all eyes are on coastal storm for tonight through early tomorrow morning!
rain total by Tuesday morning
FORECAST: Storm on the way for tonight into tomorrow morning
The University of New Haven.
University of New Haven to get federal funding for state, local police forensics training