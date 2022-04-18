Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Download the all new WFSB Weather App

Download the all new WFSB Weather App!
By Shannon Kane
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - When we trigger an Early Warning Weather Alert, that’s your cue to tap our new WFSB weather app.

While we’re on TV tracking storms with Connecticut’s only live Doppler, the WFSB weather app keeps you safe with video and alerts for your specific neighborhood.

If the power goes out you can stream Eyewitness News instantly.

Put the power of Early Warning Weather in the palm of your hand.

Click here for the all new WFSB weather app.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
Boating safety tips as warmer weather arrives
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Download the all new WFSB Weather App!
VIDEO: Download the all new WFSB Weather App
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast