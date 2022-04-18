Federal judge voids travel mask mandate

(WFSB) – A federal judge has voided the national mask mandate that covers public transportation.

Some passengers say they’re ready for the mandate to end.

In the 59-page ruling, a Florida judge said the CDC’s public transportation mask mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials.

Just last week the CDC extended the travel mandate until May 3.

It applied to planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

Passengers at Bradley today say the mandate has already ended in most public places and they think it should also be an option on public transportation.

Eyewitness News heard from a few people who decided to take masks off Monday after this ruling.

“It’s springtime I think most of the country is kind of over COVID and it’s time to move on,” said Andy Grincavitch of Windsor Locks.

Bradley Airport still has signs everywhere that says masks are required.

“I don’t personally mind it but I think since COVID’s been low at this point it probably wouldn’t be the biggest deal in the world not to have to wear it,” said Tyler Compton.

Others say they think this is a little too soon considering the COVID positivity rates are starting to rise in certain areas.

Eyewitness News reached out to Bradley Airport to learn how they’ll move forward.

They provided a statement saying:

“We are aware of the recent ruling and continue to abide by the active TSA Security Directive regarding masks that remains in place. We continue to monitor and coordinate closely with our regulatory partners regarding any changes.”

It’s possible the Justice Department will attempt to block the ruling.

