Masks return to parts of the UConn campus

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Students and staff at the University of Connecticut are required to wear masks again in specific areas on campus grounds.

The mandate went back into effect on Monday, the university said.

The move came because of a slight uptick in reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Like many things pandemic related, the return of masks has been a polarizing decision. Some said they understand the move, others simply do not agree.

The administration at UConn announced the decision on Friday that masks would be required again for all classes, workspaces, and indoor events that exceed 100 people and that it would go into effect on April 18.

The university blamed a slight uptick in COVID-positive cases, and specifically cited a recent 7-day reporting period in which “there were approximately 150 new positive cases both on- and off-campus.”

Connecticut’s positivity rate sat at around 6.5 percent as of Friday’s numbers from the Department of Public Health.

Some said that information alone was enough to justify the move to bring back masks. Others, however, said they believe it’s time to move forward, not backward.

“I’m sure there is a lot of turmoil, people who are very unhappy about it and a lot of people who are relieved,” said Kathryn Morrill, UConn sophomore.

“I wouldn’t say I am surprised because like a lot of people have been getting COVID so it kind of makes sense,” said Niel Patel, also a sophomore. “Everyone is getting sick.”

The mandate will remain in place for the rest of the spring semester and through final exams.

“I was surprised when the university took down the mandate for classrooms,” Morrill said. “Originally, I was hesitant to take mine off, but it did feel nice to have that little bit of freedom. I knew it wasn’t going to last long, personally. I was like ‘this isn’t going to last.’ But it was a nice little taste of regular college, honestly.”

The mandate would also stand through graduation. However, a university spokesperson said they will be constantly reevaluating the situation.

