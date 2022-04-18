Orange Street Crossing opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The city of New haven is reconnecting neighborhoods by restoring the Orange Street intersection.

Monday morning, walkers and bikers along with plenty of cars got their first look at this new urban boulevard.

Crews started working on this intersection three years ago, and now it’s finally ready.

They opened it up this morning, the latest step reconnecting downtown New Haven, the Hill neighborhood and Union Station.

On his bike, Adam Weber peddles across Orange Street.

“I try to bike whenever I can. Great way to get around and not have to pay for gas,” Weber said.

Weber who works for New Haven’s Engineering Department, got to check out New Haven’s newest entryway into the Elm City, specifically the new Orange Street intersection, the latest project turning the Oak Street connector into urban boulevards designed to slow down cars and get pedestrians, bicyclists across the city.

“This connection hasn’t been open for apparently over 60 years. It’s great, a protected bike intersection, so its exclusive bike phase, so it probably will cut the distance down from get from downtown to Union Station,” said Weber.

If you’re coming off the highway, the first thing you’ll notice are the traffic lights at Orange Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Frontage Road, to get you to slow down and stop, where the speed limit is 30 mph on the ramp.

That’s because drivers are now sharing the road.

“Trying to see if people are stopping for the light,” said Mark Abraham of New Haven.

Not only are there crosswalks for pedestrians, but Orange Street now has the first protected bike intersection in Connecticut. The green paint offers one way travel for bicyclists.

There are separate pedestrian and bicycle signals as well, to get people to cross, though the city stresses, it will take at least 2 crosswalk phases for pedestrians to cross the full Orange Street intersection, meaning don’t try to beat the light.

Rather, use the button twice and wait at one of the pedestrian islands in the middle.

Out trying it for the first time, Mark Abraham thinks it’s got plenty of potential.

“I think it’s a more direct route to the train station from downtown so a lot of people will use it to go from the middle of the city to the train station,” Abraham said.

Now the downtown crossing shifts to phase 3 and 4, which involves reconnecting Temple Street and Congress Avenue with a bridge along with access for bikers and pedestrians.

