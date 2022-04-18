Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon.

Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA.

Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.

Monday marks the first Patriots Day marathon in three years after the race was cancelled entirely in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then postponed to last Oct. 2021.

People said they were more than excited for it to be back in the spring.

Runners from 122 different countries and all 50 U.S. states will make their way through the 26.2-mile course.

One of Channel 3′s own, meteorologist Connor Lewis, will be among the runners competing.

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon, and it typically draws in crowds of people from all over as well.

The professional men’s race begins at about 9:30 a.m., shortly followed by the professional women.

At 10 a.m., the waves of other runners will take their mark.

