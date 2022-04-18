Twenty Towns
Silver alert issued for missing elderly man from Hartford

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man from Hartford.

Troopers said that 82-year-old John Blasko was reported missing on Monday, April 18.

John Blasko was last seen on April 18.
John Blasko was last seen on April 18.(Connecticut State Police)

They described him as having white hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

State police said he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and blue and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about Blasko is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

