University of New Haven to get federal funding for state, local police forensics training

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The University of New Haven will get some federal help for state and local police forensics training.

The university is set to receive $120,000 in federal funding to help bolster hands-on hate crime and shooting investigations training for local law enforcement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and educators from UNH said they’ll announce the funding on Monday morning at UNH in West Haven.

It was secured through the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

The federal grant will provide funding for the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science at the University of New Haven.

Blumenthal said the institute will offer trainings and workshops to Connecticut police departments and investigators on prevention of community conflict and hate crimes, crisis management, crime scene security and preservation, forensic lab capabilities, and other urgent priorities.

