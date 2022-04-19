Bright Spot: 90-year-old builds LEGO models

KANSAS CITY, KS (WFSB) - Building LEGO creations might seem like a children’s activity, but one 90-year-old proves that’s not the case.

Bill Fields is an engineer, to the extreme.

“Most of my models are big ones.”

So big, he even has his own showroom at his retirement community. And the big question he gets asked by other residents: “How do you have the patience to do all this?”

He has made over 200 models, and his last project was the Titanic, a nearly five-foot replica of the sunken ship.

“The Titanic has over 9,000 pieces.”

But that number in no way scares this artist. He has already built the Coliseum, multiple stadiums, a T-Rex, a Taj Mahal, and Big Ben.

“If you look at these models on the outside, there’s a lot of stuff. But there’s a lot more stuff on the inside.”

Bill says the whole idea started with jigsaw puzzles. Then his son got him a LEGO kit, and since then it has been game on.

“It’s relaxing for me.”

Relaxing, and motivating. When he starts a new project, Bill says he is going to finish it.

“Sometimes I get hung up 3,4,5 hours working, go right through lunch, go right through dinner, bedtime.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.