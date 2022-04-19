CT Attorney General warns of text message scam impersonating local fire departments

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is warning residents of a text message scam that pretends to be from local fire departments.

The messages pretend to be from a local fire department and include links for merchandise that would benefit the department.

Officials say at least eight fire departments in Connecticut reported the scam over the weekend.

“Scammers take advantage of generous and goodhearted people who just want to help. Do not fall for their tactics. If you receive one of these messages or any solicitations for a donation or purchase, do your homework first. Take your time and verify that the organization is legitimate and that your donation is going where you think it is,” Tong said.

Officials say fire departments in Harwinton, Killingworth, Seymour, and Newtown issued warnings for residents over the weekend.

“If the message comes from an organization you are familiar with, such as your local fire department, call the non-emergency line and verify that they are indeed seeking donations or selling merchandise,” officials said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.