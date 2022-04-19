Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

CT to remain a state that protects reproductive rights, Gov. Lamont says

A woman holds up a sign supporting reproductive rights.
A woman holds up a sign supporting reproductive rights.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor said the state will remain one that protects reproductive rights.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at The Lyceum in Hartford.

Lamont reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Connecticut stays a state that protects reproductive rights.

No other details about the governor’s announcement were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

West Hartford mascots meeting
VIDEO: Debate continues over the team names at two schools in West Hartford
Mask mandates struck down
VIDEO: Federal judge strikes down national mask mandate
The University of New Haven.
University of New Haven to get federal funding for state, local police forensics training
Dr. Henry Lee and Sen. Richard Blumenthal
NEWS CONFERENCE: Federal funding for UNH forensics training