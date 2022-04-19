CT to remain a state that protects reproductive rights, Gov. Lamont says
Apr. 19, 2022
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor said the state will remain one that protects reproductive rights.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at The Lyceum in Hartford.
Lamont reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Connecticut stays a state that protects reproductive rights.
No other details about the governor’s announcement were released.
