Death of youth football coach under investigation in Prospect

Paul McGrath.
Paul McGrath.(New England Pop Warner Football & Cheer)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) – State police say the death of a youth football coach in Prospect is under investigation.

Authorities say police were called to Hemlock Drive in Prospect Monday morning for the report of an untimely death.

When state troopers arrived, they talked to a neighbor who found the victim.

“The injuries sustained by the decedent were deemed to be suspicious in nature,” state police said.

Police identified the victim as Paul McGrath, 54.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says McGrath’s cause of death is still pending and is expected to be released in about 6 to 8 weeks.

State police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to New England Pop Warner Football & Cheer, McGrath was President of the Southern CT Pop Warner Football program.

Today’s team Tuesday comes to you a bit differently. Sadly, New England Pop Warner has lost a member of our own...

Posted by New England Pop Warner Football & Cheer on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The organization says he was in his 22nd year volunteering for Pop Warner.

