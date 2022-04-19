Family and police search for answers 7 years after murder of Jericho Scott

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Seven years after their teenage son was shot and killed, the parents of Jericho Scott, along with the New Haven Police Department, continue to press forward, searching for answers.

Tuesday marks seven years since Jericho was killed, but it’s a pain his parents live with every single day.

Nicole and Leroy Scott spent some time with New Haven’s Police Chief along with the lead detective in the case.

For Jericho’s parents, they say they’ll never be able to forget what happened on this day and they don’t want others to either.

On April 19, 2015 Jericho, just 16 years old, was shot while sitting in a car on Exchange Street in the Fair Haven section of town.

Police say another car drove by, firing off a number of shots, killing the teenager.

“He was a loving kid, he was kind, he was compassionate. He was athletic, intelligent, he was loved by so many,” said Leroy Scott, Jericho’s father.

“All he did was joke and laugh. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. He should be here now,” said Nicole Scott, Jericho’s mother.

A star baseball player, Jericho first made headlines as a 9-year-old when his youth league wouldn’t let him pitch, because he threw too hard and was just too good.

While his parents look back at his past, they have their eyes set on the future, specifically helping police find their son’s killer.

“We need answers. The police department has done so many manpower hours on Jericho’s case alone that it’s unbelievable, but its that one person in the community that knows and it shouldn’t take $50,000 to say something if you know something,” said Leroy.

On Tuesday, New Haven’s Chief along with the lead homicide detective stopped by to visit with the Scotts, letting them know they’re still working his case.

“The New Haven Police Department, including myself, we have not forgotten about Jericho’s case, but I can’t even begin to stress the fact that people in the community have to talk. The police cannot do it alone,” said Sergeant Bertram Ettienne.

Police say another person was also shot that night and that Jericho wasn’t the intended target, but even with a $50,000 reward, the case remains unsolved.

“Based on the facts of the investigation, we do know that there are people out there, that know exactly what transpired on April 19, 2015. We need those folks to not be comfortable and step forward and talk to us,” Ettienne said.

Without that help, it’s going to be hard to find the killer.

“It’s not just our son’s case, it’s all cases. Somebody saw what happened to our son, to other people’s sons, other people’s family members. If somebody doesn’t come forward, things like this will continue to happen,” said Nicole.

It’s something both the parents and police are determined to not let happen.

“It’s been seven years, we’ve been hurting long enough, we need to bring this case to closure,” said Leroy. “We need justice for Jericho, Jericho deserves justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to New Haven police.

On Saturday morning, the family will meet at Cirscoulo Park, on the corner of Chapel and James Street for a march against gun violence and to remind the community that seven years later, the murder remains unsolved.

