Freight train strikes vehicle in Meriden

A freight train struck a vehicle in Meriden overnight.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A freight train struck a vehicle in Meriden overnight.

According to police, it happened in the area of Center Street and North Colony Road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Channel 3′s crew showed up just as a two truck pulled a Toyota Rav 4 off the tracks.

There’s no word on if anyone was inside the vehicle when the collision happened.

The train pulled away and the scene cleared around 3:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

