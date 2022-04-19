Griswold High School boasts top Esports program

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - One of the top 10 Esports labs in the nation, is right here in Connecticut, it’s tucked away in plain sight at Griswold High School.

Graduating senior Trevor Caldwell is one of the Wolverine’s key players when it comes to competing in Esports gaming, an extra-curricular activity.

“These are just incredible machines. You can’t find any generally with the way chips are currently you can’t find them like this,” Caldwell said.

The idea was planted years ago at Griswold High to capture the minds of talented and competitive high school gamers who could one day play right into careers in coding, IT, and graphic arts.

“There’s no play book for this. This is something new and different,” said Jim Rand, Esports coach.

Coach Rand says the Esports team focuses on the game rather than the opponent, hoping to improve a student’s competitive skills over the long run.

School Superintendent Sean McKenna says the lab will soon be integrated into standard academic classes such as social studies.

“It’s about a collective effort to engage in some innovative practices that are happening in our classroom with game-based study, gamification as well as after school programs, sports programs,” McKenna said.

Call of Duty is a favorite game for this squad, and Trevor.

“As one player you can’t do much on your own, it requires communication, teamwork and to make sure you have a plan once you see one,” said Trevor.

Already in a league of their own, Griswold wolverine’s Esports lab is among the top 10 in the nation.

But the lab is: “As far as Connecticut alone really there are some but not the level that we have,” said Andrew Meislitzer, Team Leader.

All of this technology will continue to grow.

