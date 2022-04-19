Hartford mayor delivers recommended budget for fiscal year 2023

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mayor of Hartford delivered his recommended budget for fiscal year 2023.

It totals nearly $600-million and reduces the property tax mill rate.

The impact on taxpayers will vary widely.

The hope is that this budget will help to lessen the effect of the rise in housing values and rent.

“It continues with a focus on critical core services like public safety and public works, while at the same time, maintaining our commitment to the long-term fiscal strength and sustainability of our city,” said Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford).

Monday at city hall Bronin announced his proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023.

The nearly $600-million budget was then delivered to the city clerk’s office.

“This is a balanced budget that includes the largest reduction to the property tax mill rate in decades. It’s a reduction of about 7.2 percent,” Bronin said.

In the budget Bronin is recommending the property tax mill rate be reduced from 74.29 to 68.95.

A mill rate is the amount of tax payable per dollar of the assessed value of a property.

This comes as residential property values have increased dramatically over the last two years while commercial property values have decreased.

“I think it’s ill advised to reduce taxes. We all need tax reduction but what’s being cut to do that. And it does things to our bond issue,” said Haines Brown of Hartford.

Brown, a Hartford resident, says he wants to see more affordable housing built in the city.

“For example, I have a granddaughter who can’t get housing. And she’s living with relatives now. She has a job. She makes enough so she can’t get assistance, but she makes too little to be able to afford it,” Brown said.

That sentiment is echoed by many other residents in the capital city.

“I feel like it needs to be more affordable for people, especially with what’s going on with covid and everything,” said Joel Carpenter of Hartford.

The recommended budget doesn’t include any borrowing, and the city isn’t relying on American Rescue Plan funds to balance the budget.

The Hartford City Council has until May 18 to review the mayor’s recommended budget.

A series of hearings will be held between now and then.

That includes a formal public hearing on April 26.

