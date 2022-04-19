Hartford Police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A twenty-year-old is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Hartford Monday night.

Hartford Police say they were called to 2566 Main Street on multiple ShotSpotter activations.

While police were investigating the area, a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital.

Officials say the victim is currently in critical, but stable condition. Police have not identified the victim.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are investigating this shooting.

