Hartford police: Second arrest made in May ‘21 homicide

Lamont Fields.
Lamont Fields.(Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A second individual was arrested in connection to a Hartford homicide investigation from May 2021, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened on May 4 on Norwich Street.

Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third victim died from life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

Police identified the homicide victim as Chaquan Jones, 33, of Hartford.

Authorities say Lamont Fields, 24, of Hartford, was released from federal custody and arrested by Hartford police on April 19.

Fields is held on a $2 million bond.

Josh Rodriguez, 20, of East Hartford, was arrested in the case on November 9.

Fields faces two counts of assault first degree, conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Hartford police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

