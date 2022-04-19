A look inside New London’s Lighthouse Inn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Six years ago the Lighthouse Inn was auctioned off by the city of New London.

Nobody wanted it, many saying it was too far gone.

Then came businessman Alwyn Christy.

“First two years was a lot of cleanup.. and cleaning up and cleaning up.”

Alwyn Christy, the Managing Partner of the Lighthouse Inn, knew he had his hands full on his first visit to this historic hotel six years ago.

“I did not want to be any part of this,” Alwyn said.

When Eyewitness News last toured the inn eight years ago it was tired.

Backed by a career in finance, and a partner who saw something in this century-plus old mansion, Alwyn and his team got to work.

“Every problem we discovered we had to find a solution for it,” said carpenter and restorer Robert Duleau.

There were leaks everywhere, the wiring, plumping and heating systems all had to be up to code.

“Every time a neighbor walked by they’d tell us stories about what this place meant to them that was motivation for us,” said Robert.

The newly renovated 1902 tavern’s walls reflect the events and memories families made here.

“There’s so much history there are so many stories,” said Hamsitha Reddyshankaiahgari.

On Facebook, reaction to the renovation is positive too: from Bruce ‘woww wonderful,’ Michelle says ‘just beautiful.’

“We looked at it with a different set of eyes and said you know what this is History, and you don’t re-write history,” said Alwyn.

Alwyn says there’s a lot more to go over the next 10 months.

He plans to focus on the second floor, the guest rooms.

Each of the unique rooms will get a makeover and a name.

“I think we’ll have about 50% of our rooms hopefully ready in about 10 months or so,” said Alwyn.

On Easter, the Lighthouse Inn hosted their first event.

For the neighbors their reaction says Alwyn is motivating.

“They all left with a smile on their face. So that was fulfilling,” said Alwyn.

