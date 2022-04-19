Mask mandates lifted by some transportation agencies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The masking requirements on some public transportation has been lifted, but not for all.

On Monday a federal judge voided the national mask mandate for public transportation.

So, what is the policy in Connecticut?

There is no one-set policy, so it’s up to the individual transportation provider or carrier.

Wearing a mask might come down to your personal choice.

“I think you should wear a mask everywhere,” said Sahniya Monet of Hartford.

“Definitely COVID is still around so people who aren’t wearing masks I’m staying away from them,” said Dajour Hines of Hartford.

Following the decision of a federal judge to strike down the CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation, it’s now up to each individual service to make their own call.

“We should be wearing masks anyway in any enclosed space be it a plane, a train, a bus, anything,” said Valentine Doyle, of Hartford.

At Bradley International Airport, the Connecticut Airport Authority says it “will no longer enforce a mask mandate at our airports.”

Airlines including Delta, United, American and Alaska have dropped mask requirements even though airports can still enforce their own policies.

As for trains and subways, Metro North is standing firm with their current mask policy; it’s mandatory.

That goes for riding a bus too: “Passengers and employees must continue wearing a mask on CT Transit buses... We continue to wait for further guidance and clarification from the Federal government on whether they will appeal the recent court ruling.”

“I believe DOT wants to leave the cart masking rules in place, see whether the judge’s decision is appealed or not. Again, because I think it’s something that’s going to solve itself in the next two or three weeks,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “Don’t know why the courts felt they had to step in right now. You know, that said, I think that’s an issue that’s going to solve itself pretty soon.”

“I don’t think it’s a good time to get rid of masks but I understand the political pressure people are under,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu with Hartford HealthCare. “With the BA 2 and the sub-variants and rising rates, it’s not like a spike, like we’ve seen in the winter or with delta. It’s still a little bit of a wave, a little bit of a surge. I don’t know it’s the best time to do it.”

Some doctors think the mandates should not have been lifted yet.

“In two weeks I’m hoping the numbers are more favorable especially with nicer weather and people getting outside,” Wu said.

Amtrak and the ride share apps Uber and Lyft have also dropped their mask requirements.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.