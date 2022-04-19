Twenty Towns
Plainville school bus routes impacted by catalytic converter thefts

DATTCO school bus
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - School bus routes in Plainville were impacted by the theft of catalytic converters.

DATTCO confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday morning that catalytic converters were stolen off of 18 school buses.

It said that the buses were all smaller vehicles.

Thirteen routes were impacted. Other buses from outside of the district had to be brought in to help.

The bus company said impacted routes would be delayed by about 2 hours.

Larger buses were not impacted.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

