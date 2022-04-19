Twenty Towns
Popular Blue Back Square restaurant permanently closes

Rizzuto's Italian Restaurant & Bar.
Rizzuto's Italian Restaurant & Bar.(IrisImages | Rizzuto's)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Blue Back Square staple in West Hartford has permanently closed.

Rizzuto’s Italian Restaurant & Bar posted on its website that it was no longer open.

A reason for the closing was not revealed.

“We want to thank our staff and all of our guests for the past 14 years,” the posting said.

It also said that Rizzuto’s Westport is separately owned and operated and is in no way affiliated with Rizzuto’s West Hartford.

Rizzuto’s Westport is not affected by the Blue Back Square closing, it said.

