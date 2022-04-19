Serious injuries reported in wrong-way Meriden crash

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash that happened in Meriden early Tuesday morning.

State police said the crash happened on Interstate 691 just west of exit 5 shortly after midnight.

Troopers said Christopher Meza, 34, of Cromwell, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when he crashed head-on into the a vehicle driven by a New Milford man.

Both Meza and the other driver suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

