Signs of spring: Gardening season underway

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures have been fluctuating so much this growing season, local farmers and gardeners are ready to start getting their crops underway.

Eyewitness News visited Heirloom Market in Wethersfield where they are still waiting.

The frost and colder temperatures that we have had is slowing everything down.

The store and garden has been open for six years.

It’s a charming space with over 1000 heirloom varietal seeds, they also grow tomatoes, cucumbers, melons, squash, herbs and other vegetables.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 they had a huge uptick in customers looking to gain a new hobby.

Owner Julia Koulouris is excited to get everything outside again, and their gardener says it’s not time yet.

“Two weeks in a row she’s like I’ll come next week, nope the temps aren’t good yet I’ll come next week and she just postponed again but that’s what’s happening with home gardeners too. Everyone’s like gung ho they want to get their hands dirty they want to plant they want sprouts coming up but the temperatures have been kind of delaying that,” said Julia Koulouris.

They also have a café and new bar.

