Small Business Spotlight: The Bell and Raven

As soon as you step inside The Bell and Raven you quickly enter a magical space.

A place where people can reconnect with their spiritual side and the magic that lies within each of us, whatever that may be depending on the person.

Isabel Carrington opened The Bell and Raven back in October, just six months ago.

She says the experience is very subjective.

“My aim is, again it’s all about subjective magic, that could be something like the study of metaphysics or it could be something that brings a smile to your face during an otherwise difficult day,” said Carrington.

That could mean browsing their pop culture section or scheduling a private party.

“On various weekends we have our resident tarot card reader here so you can set up an appointment for one on one tarot readings, we also have our oracle card reader here on weekends as well, and then we also offer workshops so we might have a crafting evening where we might create the witch bell wreaths which are on the wall behind me...we might create those, or another craft evening that we might have would be a candle magic workshop for example,” Carrington said.

There’s a spell jar bar.

“We like to joke that it’s our metaphysical Starbucks,” said Carrington.

You can create your own intention-jar. They’ll guide you through how to build it, but you choose the ingredients based on what intentions you want to set.

Carrington is hoping to continue to grow in Simsbury.

“I love being here in Simsbury, I’ve always loved Simsbury. It is such a vibrant and wonderful town with that quintessential New England village feel and I will say here at the Simsbury town shops, here in downtown, the people, especially the business owners, everybody has been so supportive and one of the most fulfilling part of my job as this shop owner is just hearing the vocal reactions as people walk into the store, whether it’s ‘oh it smells so good in here,’ or ‘oh I just want to live here,’ or ‘oh it feels like I’m walking into the pages of a book,’ so things like that make me feel so rewarded and yes, mission accomplished,” she said.

