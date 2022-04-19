Starbucks workers in West Hartford push to unionize

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Starbucks workers are pushing to unionize at one location in West Hartford.

Baristas at the Corbin’s Corner location say they are overworked and underpaid.

They hope to unionize amid a growing national trend.

“We enjoy what we do. We enjoy talking to people, we enjoy our regulars coming in,” said Travis Glenney, Shift Supervisor.

Glenney has been a Starbucks employee for 11 years, five of them at Corbin’s Corner.

While he loves his job, he says the pandemic has accelerated the need for better pay and working conditions.

“Overwork, underpay, erratic scheduling and really just a general feeling of not being appreciated by the company,” Glenney said.

That’s why some Corbin’s Corner Starbucks employees have filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize.

“We looked around and didn’t see anybody doing anything around here yet so we thought we might as well be the first. Let’s get the fire going here,” said Glenney.

At least 16 Starbucks stores nationwide have recently voted to unionize.

Nearly 200 more are filing the initial paperwork.

“If employees see that as a way to get what they deserve, then we’re going to see more employees looking to unionize as an option,” said Patrice Luoma.

Luoma is a Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategy at Quinnipiac University.

“I think what we’ve seen over the past 30 years especially is that more and more of the benefits are going to the top and fewer and fewer of the benefits are going to the bottom,” said Luoma.

Employees say the company has flourished financially off the backs of baristas.

“It’s worth the battle. We feel we deserve a little more than what we’re getting,” said Glenney.

In a letter, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in part: “...While not all the partners supporting unionization are colluding with outside union forces, the critical point is that I do not believe conflict, division and dissension – which has been a focus of union organizing – benefits Starbucks or our partners.”

22 people work at the Corbin’s Corner location.

The hope is to have a vote in the next six weeks on whether or not to unionize.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.