State lawmakers debate two abortion rights bills

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s legal to have an abortion in Connecticut, but some feel in light of what’s happening in other states, Connecticut needs to protect that right.

Lawmakers are taking up two bills.

One would protect a woman and doctors in Connecticut if they perform an abortion on someone who is from a state where it is banned.

Representative Matt Blumenthal says courts in Connecticut could block access to medical records and information.

The other proposal would expand access, allowing nurses and other medical professionals to provide certain types of abortions, those that use medications and aspiration abortions.

Governor Lamont supports this legislation.

“Look at that Texas law. it’s almost like vigilante justice, you know, we’ll pay you if you give us information on someone who tried to secure an abortion, even out of state. So, we’re going to stand up for those laws,” said Gov. Lamont.

Republicans question whether this is legal and constitutional.

The minority leader says states have strong authority and can sue.

“The general concern is we are the United States of America we have 50 states and each state has rights and to what extent we are honoring the full faith and the federal laws and extradition?” said Representative Vincent Candelora.

Supporters like Representative Blumenthal say they can’t stop lawsuits but they can make it more difficult by blocking access.

He says criminal justice agencies and lawyers have looked at this and they feel it is constitutional.

This is a House bill, so there will be a long debate in the house Tuesday night, but it must also be voted on in the Senate if it passes.

