Brothers arrested for stealing an excavator in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two brothers were arrested for stealing an excavator in South Windsor.

Charlton Carey, 44, of Bloomfield, and 47-year-old Joseph Carey of Wethersfield were both arrested on active arrest warrants.

Police said that on April 6, they responded to 420 John Fitch Blvd. for a report of an $80,000 Komatsu excavator being missing from the property.

They said the excavator was removed from a flatbed truck. Its chains were cut.

Investigators tracked it by way of GPS.

They said they found it at 48 East Dudley Town Rd in Bloomfield several hours after it was taken.

Joseph Carey, who was at the address, was interviewed by police. He admitted to them that he took it.

Police also determined that Joseph Carey’s brother, Charlton Carey, helped.

They also figured out that the theft was part of a civil dispute between the Carey brothers and the user of the excavator.

Charlton Carey was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to first-degree larceny.

Joseph Carey was charge with third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree larceny.

Both brothers turned themselves in and were released on $10,000 non-surety bonds.

They are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 4.

