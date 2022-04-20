Conn. lawmakers to vote on SEBAC contract for state workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are voting on a big contract for state workers.

The SEBAC Union Contract is a contract for 46,000 state employees. This contract is set to have an initial wage increase of 2.5%. Then, wages will get a bump of 5.9% over four years depending on the merit adjustments.

The House Speaker says if lawmakers reject this contract, it will go to arbitration.

Democrats say the economy is a factor. The state is losing much of its workforce to things like retirement and better paying jobs in the private sector.

Republicans like Representative Holly Cheeseman says she does not like this contract. She says that raises in the private sector are not as good as the ones proposed in this contract. Cheeseman says she has an issue with the bonuses.

“If you’re retiring, you still get to keep the bonuses. This bill will be added to your base salary for the pension payments. When you look at the cost of this per year, there are 46,000 state employees, that’s $407 million a year,” says Cheeseman.

SEUI is another union is pushing for personal care attendants to get raises, healthcare, and time off.

Personal care attendants are people who take care of those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Andrea Mitchell, a personal care attendant, says these added benefits will greatly impact the personal care industry.

“This benefit will change our lives for the better,” says Mitchell.

The SEBAC contract will be voted on tomorrow. If it passes, it will then head to the Senate on Friday.

