DOT: Masks optional on some state public transit services

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Masks are now optional on some public transit services in Connecticut, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Officials say the mask mandate on CT Transit, Hartford Line, and Shore Line East has been lifted.

The decision comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate for public travel earlier this week.

Rail services on the New Haven Line follow orders from New York state because it is operated by Metro-North.

“For the last two years, our transit operators have provided masks to the public and enforced mask mandates on public transit. Now that the federal mask mandate for public transit is no longer in effect, masking will no longer be enforced, but is still strongly encouraged per current CDC guidelines,” said Connecticut DOT Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

