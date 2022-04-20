Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Extra security at Hartford Public Schools following nurse’s controversial comments

Extra security will be visible Wednesday at schools in the Hartford Public Schools district.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Extra security will be visible Wednesday at schools in the Hartford Public Schools district.

The measures comes after a school nurse was put on leave for allegedly making controversial comments about an LGBTQ+ student on social media.

The security was discussed during a Board of Education meeting at Weaver High School on Tuesday night.

The topic was not on the meeting’s agenda; however, many parents attended the meeting to show support for superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez’s response to the situation.

The nurse was placed on leave last month after administration was notified that the person allegedly made inappropriate comments on a social media page.

Due to privacy concerns, Torres-Rodriguez did not release what the post actually stated, the identity of the nurse, or the name of the school.

While many supported the swift actions of the superintendent, Torres-Rodriguez said the district has been under attack.

“Since that story was reported, there have been bias, hostile, dishonest responses, period, from select groups,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “Some of these responses question [what] our district’s policy is and our values. And even went as far as to accuse staff of criminal activity.”

She said that was the reason for extra security at all Hartford Public Schools on Wednesday.

She also said the investigation into the social media post was ongoing.

Hartford police are investigating threats directed to school officials in connection with a nurse that was put on leave.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hartford High School comes down with a case of COVID19.
Hartford school nurse on administrative leave after “inappropriate” comments surface online

Latest News

Trooper arrest for shooting death
State trooper arrested for 2020 officer-involved shooting of teen in West Haven
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
frost advisory
Technical Discussion: Drier, brighter and milder weather on the way!
Community mourns death of beloved coach
Community mourns death of beloved coach