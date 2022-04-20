Extra security at Hartford Public Schools following nurse’s controversial comments

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Extra security will be visible Wednesday at schools in the Hartford Public Schools district.

The measures comes after a school nurse was put on leave for allegedly making controversial comments about an LGBTQ+ student on social media.

The security was discussed during a Board of Education meeting at Weaver High School on Tuesday night.

The topic was not on the meeting’s agenda; however, many parents attended the meeting to show support for superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez’s response to the situation.

The nurse was placed on leave last month after administration was notified that the person allegedly made inappropriate comments on a social media page.

Due to privacy concerns, Torres-Rodriguez did not release what the post actually stated, the identity of the nurse, or the name of the school.

While many supported the swift actions of the superintendent, Torres-Rodriguez said the district has been under attack.

“Since that story was reported, there have been bias, hostile, dishonest responses, period, from select groups,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “Some of these responses question [what] our district’s policy is and our values. And even went as far as to accuse staff of criminal activity.”

She said that was the reason for extra security at all Hartford Public Schools on Wednesday.

She also said the investigation into the social media post was ongoing.

Hartford police are investigating threats directed to school officials in connection with a nurse that was put on leave.

