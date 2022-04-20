Twenty Towns
Hartford Athletic host New York Red Bulls Wednesday night

Hartford Athletic hosts New York Bulls Wednesday night
By Erin Edwards and Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans are gearing up for soccer Wednesday night in Hartford.

The Hartford Athletic are taking on the New York Red Bulls.

This is the third round of the US Open Cup, the oldest national soccer competition in the U.S.

The game is a big deal for the Hartford Athletic.

It’s the first time in the team’s four-year history that they’ll take on an MLS team.

“You get to play the biggest team on the biggest stage. We are out here competing in front of our fans and our city and our community to take on an MLS team and take down the New York Red Bulls, so we’re really excited for the opportunity to showcase what we have here in Hartford,” said Joe Calafoire, Hartford Athletic VP of Marketing and Strategy.

They do expect big crowds but there are still a few tickets left.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

