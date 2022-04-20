New curricula model rolled out by state Department of Education

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Department of Education on Wednesday released what is included in the first phase of the state’s new school curricula model.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said first one includes math curriculum for grades 6 to 8, and financial literacy curriculum for grades 6 to 12.

They said resources will be available to all Connecticut educators at no cost through GoOpenCT, Connecticut’s digital library.

Last year, Lamont said he signed into law Public Act 21-2, which requires the state Department of Education to develop age appropriate and rigorous model curricula to supplement existing local curricula. Model curricula development is done through collaboration with the State Education Resource Center, subject matter experts, district officials, educators, and additional stakeholders.

“Connecticut continues to be a leader in public education, and the accessibility and evidence-based nature of these curricula are no exception,” Lamont said. “These curricula will supplement the amazing work already happening in our school districts and promote student success.”

With the implementation, Connecticut became one of 19 “open education resource” states in the country, according to the governor.

“Connecticut has a beautifully diverse student body of more than a half-a-million students,” Russell-Tucker said. “The monumental rollout of this model curriculum will strengthen our schools and improve outcomes for students. Whether in an urban, rural, or suburban district, all educators will have free access to high-quality curricula and instructional resources. Thank you to the department staff, educators, district officials, and stakeholders involved in this ongoing work.”

