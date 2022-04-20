Pro-cannabis group seeks to change CT’s marijuana laws

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut pro-cannabis community gathered at the state capitol Wednesday morning to rally for state lawmakers to make some changes.

Among the changes, the group called to kill a House of Representatives bill that proposes to penalize those who gift and receive marijuana, as well as the release of all non-violent cannabis offenders currently incarcerated in Connecticut.

Representatives from the group CT Cannawarriors said they are hoping their demands will be heard and taken seriously.

“A lot of the challenges are lack of transparency and lack of communication with the state legislature and the DCP,” said Christina Capitan, CT Cannawarriors. “A lot our requests and questions kind of fall on deaf ears and we get shoved to the side a lot. Cannabis is considered a joke or funny, but there’s nothing funny about something that could ruin people’s lives being illegal or even penalized.”

The group also called for more transparency when it comes to educating the public about cannabis.

It added that if its demands were not met, it was ready to boycott multi state operators in Connecticut.

