Registration underway for summer camps across the state

(WFSB) - Summer camping season will be here before you know it.

Park & Rec Departments and day and overnight camps say that enrollment is brisk.

Camp Directors at the Channel 3 Kids Camp and elsewhere say the summer of 2022 is looking solid.

Some counseling spots remain open, and enrollment is ahead of last year’s pace.

This time last year, the Channel 3 Kids Camp was working hard to recruit counselors and staff.

Recruitment is looking up according to Executive Director Dave Meizels.

“You’re not going to believe this but other than Antarctica we are represented by every continent on earth on our staff this summer,” said Meizels.

Not only diversity there, but enrollment is also ahead of last year too.

The story is the same at Holiday Hill Day Camp.

With no enrollment cap, Assistant Director Jesse McCormack anticipates drawing 300 campers a week this year, from as far away as Wethersfield, Somers, and Ellington.

“We made a lot of friends over the last two years. We found people were able to come and have fun and still be safe,” said McCormack.

McCormack says they’re still looking for more counselors.

They aren’t alone.

The girl scouts and the boy scout camp in Ashford are also actively recruiting counselors this summer.

“I have more applicants coming into my office every day for jobs than we’ve had in the past,” said Bob Kilpatrick, Director of Norwich Park and Rec.

Kilpatrick says their summer program is ramping up nicely with maybe 125 campers a week.

“I got specialty camps lined up all summer long. Tennis to soccer, fashion camp we have a food explorer camp coming, Lego camps,” said Kilpatrick.

If you’re looking for a summer job or an RN at the camp, you’re needed.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.