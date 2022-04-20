Twenty Towns
State trooper arrested in 2020 officer-involved shooting of teen in West Haven

CT State Police. WFSB File
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) – State police say Trooper Brian North was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Mubarak Soulemane in 2020.

Soulemane, a 19-year-old from New Haven, was shot by North in West Haven after a carjacking and high-speed chase on I-95.

Authorities say North turned himself in to the Inspector General at the Troop I State Police Barracks in Bethany.

“Trooper North has been placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended, pending criminal proceedings,” state police said.

State police did not say what charges North faces.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates to this breaking story.

