Vernon, state partner to restore iconic Fox Hill Tower

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A bonding package approved by the State Bond Commission included $2.5 million for the Fox Hill Memorial Tower in Vernon.

The tower atop Henry Park and overlooks Rockville and the Connecticut River Valley. It is an iconic symbol of Vernon and is featured in the town seal.

The money will go toward its restoration.

The tower was built in 1937 during the Great Depression as a Works Progress Administration project and intended as a memorial to Vernon’s war veterans. The WPA was an employment and infrastructure program created to get Americans back to work.

Mayor Dan Champagne sought funding to restore the tower through the commission.

“Fox Hill Tower is a Vernon landmark and a centerpiece of so many activities, such as July in the Sky,” Champagne said. “I am thankful the bond commission shares my view that investing in the tower and preserving a regional landmark is worthwhile for Vernon and Connecticut.”

The Town last year hired an engineering firm to examine the tower and promenade in order to recommend a restoration program and develop a budget. Its recommendations include extensive masonry restoration, concrete repair, repainting and adding handicapped access and additional lighting.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.