Veteran from CT helping humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

(WFSB) - A veteran from Connecticut made the selfless decision to leave his home and family to help those in Ukraine.

Jerry Gil left his home and has been helping in Ukraine for nearly a month.

He says the situation is worse than what people can imagine.

“I am here until I need to be here,” Gil said.

Gil left his home to provide support and supplies to the people of Ukraine on March 17.

Since landing in Poland, he found himself thrown into multiple leadership roles.

“The next day they basically put me in charge. I was in charge of the largest refugee facility in Poland overnight just like that,” said Gil.

Since his arrival he has joined multiple startup organizations who were born to solely help the millions of people suffering because of the war.

Gil, who is a 20-year Army veteran, former firefighter, and EMT, has not only been gathering supplies for those fleeing, but also is providing life-saving training to volunteers and local firefighters.

“They asked me if I would help train with them and I said absolutely. That’s what I am here for,” he said.

Gil is currently based in a small village called Wojtkowa and says every day dozens of volunteers are crossing the border into Ukraine.

“A lot of the spots we are going to, some are just across the border and some stuff we are bringing in closer to the war zone,” he said.

He and other humanitarians like Christopher Mysko, who is a Polish volunteer from the UK, have created a safe haven for refugees passing through.

“Nighttime can be really hectic and that’s when you usually see a lot of people and going into the country, I have seen craters in the ground. I have seen war torn cities, towns,” Gil said.

Gil says his location is in need of much larger funding, and says they are still awaiting volunteers and resources from the American Red Cross.

“I welcome their help but we need immediate help. I appreciate that they are distributing their money but honestly there is a lot of people like myself in small organizations like this, non-governmental organizations and volunteers that are literally running the border crossings along with the fire departments and local mayors,” said Gil.

Both men share why left their lives back home.

“This is the moment in history where you can invest your life into other people’s lives to build an international family to help others,” said Mysko.

“Right now these people need help, so I am here until I can’t do it anymore,” Gil said.

The American Red Cross says they have donated $12 million in aid to help those in Ukraine and have teams on the ground throughout Europe.

Gil says he hopes to connect with them soon.

Gil set up a GoFundMe that you can find here.

Grassroots organizations Gil has teamed up with: Slot on the Border and Helpers.

