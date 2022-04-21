After school vaccine clinics held in Hartford this week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the number of COVID cases rising slightly in Connecticut, some schools like UConn brought back the mask mandates.

Could we see that happen in local school districts?

Eyewitness News checked in with Hartford school leaders to find out what their plan is.

It’s a very special day for Sophia. She lifted her sleeve and picked her favorite crayon band aid.

Sophia just turned 5 and mom says getting vaccinated was the first thing on their birthday list.

“She has been asking to stop wearing the mask at school so it was a nice opportunity to say hey protect yourself and you can take your mask off. Win-win,” said Natalia Menjivar.

This week will be the second round of after-school clinics the district is holding.

During the first week from March 28 to April 1, over 340 vaccines were administered. 240 of those were students and residents going for their first shot.

“We are hoping that with the warmer weather and with a slowly increasing of staff and children who are vaccinated that we will be able to keep things under control. We will do as much activities as we can outdoors keep windows open. That fresh air really does help,” said Deborah Chameides, Director of Nursing and Clinical Services for Hartford Public Schools.

The city urges people to use the tools available like the COVID tests and shots to stay safe and keep schools operating smoothly.

Just last week the city stocked libraries with 8,000 testing kits available for pick up.

“If your child is not feeling well. Doesn’t seem like they are themselves. Have some symptoms if you are not sure if it’s an allergy or COVID do the test,” said Liany Arroyo, Director of Health and Human Services for the City of Hartford.

The district is currently mask optional.

New Haven on the other hand is kept their mandate.

So, could Hartford bring a mandate back?

“We will have to see how numbers go but at this point in time we are just going to continue as we are and if the numbers show us, we need to change our course then we will make the recommendation to change course on that,” said Arroyo.

The free vaccine clinics will continue all week.

They are open for all Hartford residents.

To find a location near you, click here.

