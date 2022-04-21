Bright Spot: Nail polish trick to tell identical triplets apart

WISCONSIN (WFSB) - A set of identical triplets are going viral after the internet got a look at the creative and cute method their mother uses to tell them apart.

When you’re dealing with identical triplets, you can’t expect them to always be introducing themselves.

So, is it any wonder that this tip for triplets went viral on TikTok?

Forget pedicures. This is a cure for misidentification. The boy’s proud aunt, Amy Jo Hasselquist posted the nail polish trick.

“Henrik is blue, James is green, and Thomas is red.”

The 15-month-old Hasselquist triplets were more of a hassle to tell apart when they were younger.

“The first few months, you know, having that there as a backup just to make sure you didn’t feed the same kid twice,” explains Hasselquist.

The TikTok community is calling the nail polish trick “genius.”

In addition to weekly nail polish application, they tend to dress the boys in their color.

And when they’re not color-coded, they’re numbered.

