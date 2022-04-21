Community Supported Agriculture shares help support local farms

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Fair Weather Growers is a local farm in Rocky Hill and they’re getting ready to kick off this season’s Community Supported Agriculture.

Fair weather growers is a fourth-generation farm and the CSA program has been running for 10 years.

They farm over 400 acres along the Connecticut river.

They are planting onions and corn.

These green stalks are garlic.

The CSA program allows people to get 16 weekly harvests for pickup featuring about a dozen different items.

500 shareholders are signed up and there are still some shares available on their website or in person.

The first batch will be available to shareholders in June.

The weather can make or break a season.

The farmers at Fair Weather Growers had to do a lot of flooding mitigation when we had relentless rain last summer.

They were able to salvage last season and 2022 is off to a good start.

The more rain the better until late spring rolls around.

“It’s delicious and I know where it comes from that’s the greatest thing about CSA program is you know where your food is coming from which is a wonderful thing. You always get fresh beautiful produce and it’s nice. Very nice,” said Stephanie Lutz, Market Manager

They open their farm market April 27, where you can get fresh produce, flowers, milk, and cheese.

