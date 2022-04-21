Crews respond to hazmat situation in Windsor
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a hazmat situation in Windsor on Thursday morning.
The scene is on Plymouth Street, according to Windsor’s fire chief.
Sources told Channel 3 that Windsor police were called to a report of a suicidal male.
Paramedics are at the scene treating a person who is unresponsive, the sources said.
Multiple police departments from the area are responding.
