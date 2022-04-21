Twenty Towns
Crews respond to hazmat situation in Windsor

Firefighters responded to a hazmat situation in Windsor on Thursday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a hazmat situation in Windsor on Thursday morning.

The scene is on Plymouth Street, according to Windsor’s fire chief.

Sources told Channel 3 that Windsor police were called to a report of a suicidal male.

Paramedics are at the scene treating a person who is unresponsive, the sources said.

Multiple police departments from the area are responding.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

