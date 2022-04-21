Justice department moves to reinstate travel mask mandate

WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - The Department of Justice is moving to reinstate a transportation mask mandate.

The justice department filed its appeal at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and at travel hubs across the country.

In the meantime, travelers were left to decide for themselves what to do about masking.

Medical experts said even though airplanes have exceptional air circulation, filtered every 2 to 3 minutes, travelers with suppressed immune systems are still especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

They also said bus travel is considered most dangerous.

In Connecticut, masks are now optional on most buses and trains.

“Now that the federal mask mandate for public transit is no longer in effect, masking will no longer be enforced, but is still strongly encouraged per current CDC guidelines,” CTtransit wrote in an alert. “Customers who wish to wear masks are welcome to do so and are encouraged to make decisions that are in their best interests.”

The White House continues to recommend masking as well.

“To be clear, we are recommending everyone wear masks on planes,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

The change does not apply to Metro-North trains. Masks remain required on them.

Also new, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that its COVID-era zero tolerance policy for unruly passengers is permanent.

