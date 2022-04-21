Lawmakers debate state workers union contract

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The legislative session ends in less than two weeks, and lawmakers are still working on a budget.

The House has voted on a contract for state employees.

After much debate, the vote came down in the House Thursday afternoon.

The SEBAC agreement affecting more than 40,000 state workers is a four-year deal.

The contract will cost the state about $2 billion.

It provides raises and bonuses.

There has been some pushback, especially around the bonuses.

The House Speaker and Democrats say the state workforce is shrinking and that these state employees are leaving for better pay.

“Frankly their pay has not kept up with the private sector. It has not kept up with the municipal sector and it has not kept up with inflation,” said Rep. Mike D’Agostino (D-Hamden).

They say if this went to arbitration, state workers would get more.

When the SEBAC agreement was voted on, all Democrats voted for it and only one Republican Representative, Delnicki, joined them.

The senate takes up the agreement Friday.

With just days to go, Republicans announced a plan for more tax cuts on top of what Governor Lamont and Democrats have supported.

But it’s all contingent on winning a lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.