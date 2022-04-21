Norwalk officer struck while investigating crash

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - An officer was hurt on Wednesday when he stopped to investigate a crash on the Norwalk Green.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m., according to Norwalk police.

They said they responded to a car versus tree crash on the green in which the driver fled.

(1/2) on 4/20 at 1:01 NPD Ofc responded to car vs tree on Norwalk green where operator fled. While investigating another car struck 2 police cruisers, moving them. An Ofc standing in front of cruiser was struck. Striking vehicle sustained heavy damage. @Norwalk_CT pic.twitter.com/v9DoAP7Chz — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) April 21, 2022

While investigating, another driver struck two police cruisers, which moved them. An officer standing in front of one of the cruisers was hit.

The second driver’s vehicle sustained heavy damage, police said.

The officer and second driver were transported to Norwalk Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation continues.

