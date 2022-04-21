Twenty Towns
Norwalk officer struck while investigating crash

Norwalk police cruisers and an officer were struck by a driver on April 20.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - An officer was hurt on Wednesday when he stopped to investigate a crash on the Norwalk Green.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m., according to Norwalk police.

They said they responded to a car versus tree crash on the green in which the driver fled.

While investigating, another driver struck two police cruisers, which moved them. An officer standing in front of one of the cruisers was hit.

The second driver’s vehicle sustained heavy damage, police said.

The officer and second driver were transported to Norwalk Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation continues.

