The Russian Lady in Hartford changes name to The Ukrainian Lady

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the war continues in Ukraine people across the country and here in Connecticut continue to find ways to show support to the people of Ukraine.

The Russian Lady announced they are changing their name to The Ukrainian Lady in honor of Ukraine.

The General Manager said starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night they are hosting a party in the name of the Ukrainian people.

The historic pub says they stand behind the people of Ukraine and felt that it was in poor taste to keep the name as is.

“I think it’s awesome I think it’s a stand that needs to be taken like I said I don’t understand how you are pro-Russia at this point in time, so I think it’s awesome that they recognize that and recognize that giving any kind of attention to Russia is not good,” said Aaron Arias of Stratford. “I think it’s really cool I get to walk by this every day and see The Ukrainian Lady in front of me.”

